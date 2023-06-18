Love Tactics 2 Premieres July 14

Fans of the Turkish romance movie Love Tactics will be happy to hear there is a sequel scheduled to premiere on Netflix on July 14.

In the previous film, Asli, a high-end fashion designer executive and Kerem, a playboy Advertising closer meet and begin dating with the ulterior motive of proving to their friends that they can get each of their opposite sex to fall in love and then dump them.

The plan backfired as emotions got in the way, and one discovered the other was responsible for a friend’s heartbreak. The film ended with both coming to terms with their emotions and admitted they love for one another, with the support of their friends.

The sequel opens to Asli and Kerem now a happy couple. But the tranquility of their relationship is broken with Asli announcement to her beau that relationships don’t necessarily have to lead to marriage. When Kerem agrees, a shocked Asli embarks on another game to get him to propose to her.

Her reason – “I can understand him not wanting to get married, but not wanting to marry me, that I don’t understand.”

Love Tactics is reminiscent of the American romance film Two Can Play That Game starring Morris Chestnut and Vivica A. Fox. In the latter the film ends with both lead players falling in love and getting married. However, Netflix it seems is on a path of creating second or more seasons of series or sequel for films, as we have seen it do with Alchemy series 1 and 2; Squid Games series I and 2, Xo Kitty series 1 now renewed for a second series, among others.