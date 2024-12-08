The Cross River State chapter of the Magistrates Association of Nigeria (MAN) has directed its members to commence indefinite strike effective from Monday, December 9, 2024 over the failure of the state government to heed its demands.

The declaration was against the plea by Governor Bassey Otu, begging the judicial officers to shelve the planned action over pay rise and better conditions of service.

MAN therefore directed its members to withdraw all official duties, including court sittings from Monday until further notice.

The directive was contained in ‘Bulletin No. 2: Indefinite Strike’, seen by LEADERSHIP as signed by the state’s chairman of MAN, Godwin Onah and Secretary General, Solomon Abuo.

Recall that the magistrates had on November 5, 2024 issued a seven-day ultimatum, threatening to down tools on November 27, 2024 with a three-day warning to drive home their eight-point demands from the state government.

“Sequel to our letter to the Governor of Cross River State dated 11 November, 2024, wherein the Notice Of Strike was extended to Friday 22 November, 2024 to enable state government to attend to our demands, and furthermore.

“In view of the Bulletin No. 1 dated 27th November, 2024 wherein we had embarked on a warning strike from 27 November – 29th November, 2024, and the government of Cross River State having failed to address our demands as contained in our communiqué dated 5 November, 2024, or even taking any steps to negotiate with us,

“We are hereby embarking on an Indefinite strike action from Monday, December 9, 2024 till our demands are met,” the statement concluded.