Social Democratic Party (SDP) has declared that none of their members have defected in Rivers State, insisting that Magnus Abe remains their gubernatorial candidate.

In a statement issued by the SDP national publicity secretary, Ambassador Rufus Aiyenigba, the party said its attention had been drawn to a false and misleading report in a video making the rounds in social media that some state and local government officers of their party in Rivers State had defected to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and visited Governor Nyesom Wike on Saturday March 11, 2023.

“The blatant lies and spurious claims made by those unknown characters who were visibly seen to lack the confidence of facing the camera in the video, and who obviously, are a gang of paid fraudsters and impostors hired and financially induced to assemble in the Government House to paint a picture of the SDP and our Governorship Candidate, Distinguished Senator Magnus Abe as no longer popular as the man to beat ahead of the next governorship and House of Assembly elections holding on Saturday March 18, 2023 is one of the many tragic shenanigans of the ruling party in the state.

“Apparently, the ignoble trademark of brashness, uncouthness, intimidation, arm-twisting and browbeating of the arrogant and self-styled Emperor of the State have failed him (in his difficult task of imposing his stooge on the Rivers’ people) and have become counterproductive in pushing his flawed and fading popularity narrative.

“This disclaimer, therefore, becomes necessary to let the Rivers’ people and the general public know that the purported defection and endorsement by the unknown faces who claimed to be SDP officers in River State, is untrue and should be disregarded,” the party said.

He said, “Those individuals, who incontrovertibly, were sponsored to visit the Government House, a place which sadly, has become the ATM Centre for wheeler-dealers politicians in the prevailing mercantilist game of an administration that is reputed for the indecorous orientation of its sole administrator! It is undeniable that the leader of the ruling PDP in the state who has the notoriety of always putting a price tag on everyone, is manifestly and pitiably fighting a lost battle against our candidate who is holding the ace – the distinguished Senator Magnus Abe that has overwhelmingly won over the hearts and unflinching admiration of the Rivers’ electorate who have resolved to welcome a fresh breath of governance with refined nobility and admirable dignifying character which Abe represents.

“The Rivers’ people have loudly expressed with rapturous ecstasy at every juncture during the campaigns, their preference and have endorsed the SDP and Candidate Magnus Abe as their next governor, on account of his outstanding high standard, proven capacity, competence and strength of character. It is important to also remind the Rivers’ people not to forget the publicly made assertion by the Nigerian Military, of having a record of ‘daring attempted heavy financial inducements to compromise security agencies in the state’.”