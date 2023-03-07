The interviews were over and I was so excited about my little team of two! And also the fact that my new online media organisation had started smoothly. I must say that I was happy for Luba’s backup plan. The lady had gotten the job on merit. I hummed to myself as I drove to my new office, I had rented a space in the mall where myself and the girls usually met to have dinner and lunch sometimes. Pulling up in the parking lot I switched off my ignition, still humming came out of the car and shut it moving away towards the car park exit as I electronically engaged the lock. Taking the lift, I decided for a quick stop at one of the pastry shops on the sixth floor. Gliding in , I went straight to my favourites. Back at the checkout point I was opening my purse to bring out cash for payment when the ‘kasala’ started. “Ma, we accept only PoS and Transfer.”