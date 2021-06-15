Advertisements





My impression of Mr Coldwell took a downturn and I struggled to focus in class. At a point I wasn’t even attending his lectures and nearly failed his course. It took me weeks to get over what had happened and get my wits together. Altine thought I was acting strange after I told her what Kabiru had done.

She felt I was making a mountain out of a mole hill and I needed to apologise to him and thank him for his ‘help’. Trust me, I couldn’t and didn’t. And I totally stopped hanging out with the bunch of them except for Altine.

I was really glad when the entire semester was over. I had made my CGPA and wouldn’t be taking Mr Coldwell’s class anymore. So, in quite a nutshell, that’s the story of Kabiru. And to be quite honest sometimes I think he bought his way through university because he hardly ever attended lectures.

Don’t get me wrong, Kabiru is the most intelligent person on this planet. But, he just could not be bothered with studying like the rest of us. He would rather party and go on extravagant vacations. Now that I know he is in Abuja, I hope someday we can all have a reunion. To those out there who have similar lives to that of Kabiru, it’s not too late to change and do the right thing. Be that person that stands out. It’s honourable to be ethical in your dealings.