He sighed again, scratching his head to say wearily, “Una road no good, the road dey very bad. In fact I just dey come from there. I carry persin go there.” Farida sighed impatiently to say, “So, you mean you can’t go?” The man shrugged, “If you go add small money I fit carry you go.”

Farida’s natural response while telling us the story, would have been to probably insult the man and get out of the cab. But she looked at the time, it was really late, and so agreed to add a little more to the agreed fare. They began the trip, and after about half an hour got to the suburbs were she resided only for the driver to exclaim, “Ha, madam! This una hold up for here tie wrapper o, kai!”

Farida was startled by the way he had shouted. “This is how it has been for a while, but it’s not a bad one, why are you shouting?” She asked a bit irritated. The driver sighed, “Kai, this is a serious hold up o, it will waste my fuel and time.”