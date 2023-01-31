I sighed maneuvering the car with all of my driving experience to drive past him, all the while wondering how people could be so inconsiderate.

And later they will complain that the President is not well and that he is not ruling us well, and look at him parking his car in the middle of the road! Before we complain about our leaders we should actually look at ourselves!

So many of the rule breaking and bad driving conduct we are involved in, so many indiscriminate disposing of rubbish we do. Its heart wrenching actually to think that we o all these and still have the heart to condemn our leaders.

And enough of that ‘Its all the fault of those who govern us’, what are we ourselves doing to change that. Most are doing nothing about it. And when you try to do something, someone gets in the way. So how can we move forward with this?