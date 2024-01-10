Former militant leader, Chief Ebikabowei Victor-Ben also known as Boyloaf has called on the Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara to shun sycophants and pursue reconciliation with former governor and minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike.

Boyloaf made the call yesterday in Yenagoa, while reacting to the lingering political crisis between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike in Rivers State.

He said despite the perceived support being shown to Governor Fubara by some supporters within and outside Rivers State, the Rivers State governor should pursue the part of peace and reconciliation with his predecessor for the sake of peace and for the development of Rivers State.

Boyloaf, who also expressed concern over delayed settlement of the Rivers crisis, said those fanning the embers of the crisis are doing so because of personal enrichment. He warned those fanning the embers of the crisis that they will be nowhere near Fubara if something was to happen to his mandate as governor of Rivers State.

“It is too early for this to be happening in Rivers State. One way or another, they should find peace. By now, Fubura should be ensuring that peace reigns in Rivers State.

“God forbid something happen to his mandate; the same sycophants will be the first to abuse him. He should engage other peace-loving leaders to intervene and ensure reconciliation is achieved as soon as possible”, he said.

Boyloaf who was one of the major leaders and co-founder of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) and instrumental in the successful establishment of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), pointed out that Rivers and Niger Delta people know that the former governor, Nyesom Wike is very important to the region.

“Wike stood strong in the battle to ensure the southern Presidency of Tinubu, when other Niger Delta elders and leaders were fighting for another Fulani man to succeed a Fulani man as President. Not that Wike does not like the Fulani man, but he fought for true federalism, justice, equity, and peace”, he added.

Boyloaf also urged Fubura to take a cue from the relationship between former Governor Seriake Dickson and Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, stating that, “the peaceful and harmonious relationship between Dickson and Diri was due to patience, understanding and loyalty. Look at Governor Douye Diri and Senator Dickson. When Dickson helped Douye Diri to become governor with the assistance of the Almighty, despite all temptations, Governor Diri refused to be drawn into battle with his predecessor.”

“It shows Governor Diri was grateful and loyal, which led Senator Dickson to work openly and vigorously for the second term bid of Diri. It showed that they worked for the peace of Bayelsa State and they refused to allow sycophants to divide them,” he said.