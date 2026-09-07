The Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Presidential candidate, Governor Seyi Makinde, has said Nigerians deserve to benefit directly from crude oil produced in the country, calling for a domestic pricing framework that reflects local realities.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Makinde/Daura Campaign Headquarters in Abuja on Monday, Makinde said the petroleum sector must be opened up for full public scrutiny to end opacity in costs and revenue.

“Why should crude oil supplied to Nigerian refineries be priced as though it was imported from abroad?” he asked.

“If a community grows food, its people should not pay import prices. The same logic must apply to our oil.”he added

Makinde said citizens must know production volumes, domestic allocation, refining costs, transportation, taxes and retail margins.

According to him, transparency is the only way to build trust and ensure that economic growth translates to better living standards.

He noted that he had made the same case at the National Economic Council, stressing that benefits to Nigerians must be built into policy from the start, not through last-minute interventions.

The governor urged market women, farmers, business owners and young people to join the national conversation on economic reform, saying rising transport costs and unstable fuel prices affect them most.

Makinde recalled being written off ahead of his first election in Oyo State.

He said those dismissing APM today are also dismissing millions of Nigerians who want competent and accountable leadership.

He then commissioned the campaign office and invited Nigerians to use it as a platform for ideas ahead of 2027.