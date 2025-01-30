Oyo State government workers have been mandated by Governor Seyi Makinde to wear attires with the touch of traditional Yoruba fabrics popularly known as ‘Aso Oke’ every Thursday.

This is in addition to the existing practice where civil and public officials wear traditional attires on Fridays.

A circular from the Office of the Head of Service to heads of ministries and agencies issued on January 27 explained that the policy seeks to showcase and preserve Oyo State’s vibrant cultural heritage while generating economic opportunities.

It emphasised that incorporating ‘Aso Oke’ will directly benefit the local economy with local weavers, dyers, and tailors having more patronage.

“This initiative sustains livelihoods, reduces unemployment, and increases income streams for artisans,” the circular stated.

The government anticipated that the rising demand for Aso Oke will spur growth in the informal sector, boost tourism, and promote inclusive development.

LEADERSHIP recalls that ‘Aso Oke’ or ‘Ofi’ is famous among the Yorubas of South-West with its preference for important ceremonies.

Notable events like wedding, funeral ceremony of the elderly, birthday and other important celebrations are incomplete without ‘Aso Oke’ in Yoruba land.

“This policy is not just about dressing; it’s a strategic effort to validate our cultural identity while uplifting grassroots economies.

“Every Thursday and Friday, our workforce will become ambassadors of tradition and catalysts for economic transformation,” the circular added.