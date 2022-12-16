According to the Raw Material Research and Development Council (RMRDC), tiger-nut farming is one of the agricultural businesses that may provide Nigeria with a return of around N20 billion, or thereabouts, yearly provided the crop’s value chain is fully tapped.

Tiger-nut is an annual or perennial plant with an edible tuber or root that comes from the sedge family and can grow up to about 3 feet (90 cm) and be harvested twice a year. Its cultivation requires a mild climate and sandy soil, and when planted around April, it can be harvested in November.

Cultivating tiger-nut requires a mild climate and sandy soil, and they can be enjoyed in their fresh vegetable state as dried seed or in processed forms like nut drinks or chaff as pap.

Authorities in the health sector have found out that tiger-nuts have high nutritional values for human health, and a good source of vitamins E and C, and can also help prevent cardiovascular diseases.

With high income value, countries like the United States, China, Turkey, Germany, South Africa and Afghanistan are some of the top global exporters of this cash crop.

In Nigeria, tiger-nut is grown mainly in the northern region, especially, in Katsina State. Tiger-nuts come in three different colours that can be easily distinguished. They come in yellow, brown and black colours. However, just two of the varieties—yellow and brown—are widely seen in most Nigerian markets.

Harvest/ Yield

They grow very quickly 4-5 months after planting (July- August). The nuts or tubers mature between 3-4 months.

Profitability

Like every other business, no amount is too small to start. In the market, the average price per tonne is between N1,250,000 and N1,400,000, while a 25-kg bag of tiger-nuts is sold for N8,000, so imagine if you invested in tiger-nuts on large hectares of land.

Market

Tiger-nuts have an enormous market due to their limitless utility. The milk has advantages, as customers can attest to it. A non-farmer, Adebisi Omolola, who utilised it in her recipe for tiger-nuts milk says, “A bottle of tiger-nuts costs between N800 and N1,500, and even at that price, people love to buy it. This is because many people have discovered that it has health benefits.”

Knowledge

Like in any business and the same with growing tiger-nuts, there is a need for the right training and in-depth knowledge of the processes involved in cultivation and management. It’s important to seek expert advice.