In line with its ‘Show Kindness, Share Happiness’ Ramadan campaign, Maltina, Nigeria’s leading malt drink brand, has again demonstrated its commitment to sharing happiness with consumers. The brand hosted a select group of Muslim faithfuls to a special Maltina Iftar soiree on March 31, 2024.

LEADERSHIP Weekend reports that the Iftar Soiree embodies the true spirit of Ramadan,as it encourages a sense of community and togetherness.

Ar this year’s event, guests shared delicious Iftar meals– the evening meal that breaks the daily Ramadan fast. The atmosphere was serene as Muslim faithful as well as all invited guests made connections and had heartfelt conversations, creating lasting memories for all who participated.

“Maltina is dedicated to supporting our Muslim consumers throughout Ramada

While speaking on the essence of the Maltina Iftar , the senior brand manager of Maltina , Daniella Ogunsanya explained that they believe that the holy month is a time to embrace unity, especially during these challenging times.

He said, “The Maltina Iftar soiree is part of our commitment to keep sharing happiness and showing kindness.”

This event further exemplifies Maltina’s dedication to exceeding expectations and spreading joy and happiness with its consumers each season. As Ramadan concludes, Maltina remains a nourishing companion, reminding us to be kind to one another and cherish moments of togetherness with loved ones.