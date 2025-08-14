Justice Dehinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced one Dauda Yakubu to six-month community service for dealing in 91 grams of Cannabis Sativa, 900 grams of codeine-based cough syrup, and 38 grams of Tramadol tablets.

The judge passed the sentence on the convict after he pleaded guilty to a three-count charge of drug trafficking brought against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The prosecutor, Mrs. Adenike Owoyemi, had earlier told the court that the convict committed the offence on April 14, 2025, at First Gate, Tin Can Island Port, Apapa, Lagos State.

Owoyemi also maintained that the offences violated Section 11(c) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Based on the guilty plea, the prosecution reviewed the facts of the case and presented relevant documents and exhibits.

She further urged the judge to convict the defendant based on his guilty plea and the submitted evidence. Consequently, Justice Dipeolu convicted Dauda Yakubu.

After the conviction, the defence counsel, Miss Bola Bolawole urged the court to show mercy on his client, noting that the convict is a first-time offender who pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and promised not to engage in crime again, if given another chance.

In his sentencing, Justice Dipeolu ordered the convict to pay a fine of N300,000 and serve six months of community service.

The judge additionally instructed that while fulfilling his community service, the convict should carry placards with messages like: “Avoid Drug Abuse,” “Don’t Deal in Hard Drugs,” and “Hard Drugs Are Injurious to Your Health,” among others.