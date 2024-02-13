Manchester City are set to seal their first signing ahead of next season after finalising a deal for Brazilian winger Savio from Troyes.

Savio has been spectacular while on loan at Girona, fuelling the Catalan minnows’ most unlikely La Liga title bid. And City, who part-own Girona as well as French side Troyes, are on the verge of bringing the winger to the Etihad Stadium, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Romano claims City have “all contracts ready for Savinho to join the club in July”, adding that the documents are being reviewed and are close to being signed. The 19-year-old was bought by Ligue 2 side Troyes in 2022 but has never played for them, instead being loaned out to PSV Eindhoven before linking up with Girona last summer.

Savio, who is also known as Savinho, has scored five goals and set up a further seven for Girona, who have exceeded all expectations this season, topping La Liga on various occasions and currently sitting second.

They have lost just two games, both against Real Madrid, who now hold a five-point lead at the top after hammering the Catalans 4-0 last Saturday.