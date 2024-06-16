Ad

A middle-aged man identified as Eric and his yet-to-be-identified girlfriend have been reportedly found dead at a new apartment located in the Ayeyemi area of Ondo town, Ondo State.

The lifeless bodies of both Eric and his female friend were discovered in an intimate position.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the position where they met their lifeless bodies indicated that they had engaged in sexual activity before the incident happened.

It was also gathered that they were later separated by a medical doctor, but they had already died.

A source informed LEADERSHIP that the lovers were electrocuted during the sex romp, leading to their death.

According to the source, “There was a generator running at the late hours while phones were seen charging on a socket placed on the bedside. It may be possible that they had contact with a naked wire, resulting in their electrocution.”

Another source said the relatives of the deceased found them dead when they checked on him after they didn’t answer their phone calls the following day. They looked through a window, spotted the bodies, and then broke the door to enter the apartment.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said investigation had commenced into the incident.

Odunlami-Omisanya said the man and the woman were lovers who were known by both relatives.

She said, “They died in the room but they were not stuck together. We are yet to know the cause but investigation has commenced.”