A man, Mr. Olayemi Ayanleke, has demanded the release of his younger brother, Akinkunmi Ayanleke, following his detention by the Oyo Area Command of the Nigerian Police.

According to Olayemi who spoke to our correspondent via a telephone call, Akinkunmi was brutally attacked on Saturday, 8th November, 2025, on the way to his farm located at Olope Kan in Ilora, Afijio local government area of Oyo State.

Olayemi explained that the victim was attacked with cutlasses by occupants of an 18-seater bus belonging to Adesina Bread. “He lost so much blood, he almost died,” Olayemi said.

He narrated that the injured brother was rushed to General Hospital, Ilora, where he received emergency treatment and later discharged.

Subsequently, Olayemi explained that the victim approached the Ilora Divisional Police office where he filed his complaint, leading to the arrest of four suspects.

“But shockingly, today, 10th November, 2025, after the case was transferred to Oyo Area Command, the police detained my severely injured brother, ignored his medical report from General Hospital Ilora, failed to check if he needed further medical attention like a CT Scan, kept him incommunicado and released the four suspects who attacked him,” Olayemi alleged.

He described the development as “a shocking abuse of power and a clear attempt to silence a victim.”

The sibling therefore demanded that all occupants of the bus where Akinkunmi was allegedly brutalised be immediately produced by the management of Adesina Bread.

Olayemi also asked the Oyo Area Command to stop further detention of his brother who he said was still recovering from severe injuries sustained in the attack while tasking the police to re-arrest the freed suspects for proper investigation.

He also demanded urgent medical review of his brother’s condition and charged the police to ensure that justice is served on the incident.

The distraught brother further called on the police hierarchy, the civil society and all Nigerians of conscience to intervene in the incident.

“My brother barely survived the attack, he cannot now be re-victimised by those meant to protect him,” Olayemi said.

Efforts to get the response of the Oyo State Police Command was unsuccessful at the time of filing this report as the messages sent to the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Osifeso Adewale, were not replied.