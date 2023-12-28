Francis Elijah, a 30-year-old businessman residing in Ungwan Pama, Kaduna, appeared before a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for allegedly stabbing a man with a broken bottle. He faced a charge of assault.

Inspector Chidi Leo, the prosecutor, informed the court that the defendant committed the offense on December 26 along Ahmad Bello Way in Kaduna. Elijah was accused of unlawfully assaulting Blessed David by stabbing him with a broken bottle on his head and face.

According to Leo, the defendant had been physically attacking a tricycle driver, and when the complainant intervened to mediate, Elijah redirected his aggression towards the complainant for intervening.

Leo further added that the defendant pushed the complainant into a gutter, causing the complainant to dislocate his ankle. The offense contravened the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

Elijah pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In his ruling, Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in the same amount. The sureties must be gainfully employed and provide evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Kaduna State Government. The case was adjourned until the 27th for a hearing.

In a separate case, Kingsley George, a 33-year-old man without a provided address, was arraigned before the same Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing iron clips worth N460,000. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Inspector Chidi Leo informed the court that the defendant, along with two others at large, stole 150 pieces of iron clips from a construction site in Kawo, Kaduna, on December 23. These clips belonged to Mr. Johnson Raymond and were valued at N460,000, according to Leo.

Leo said that the offense contravened the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State, 2017.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until January 27 for hearing.

(NAN)