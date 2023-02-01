Arsenal Women had a world-record bid for Alessia Russo rejected by Manchester United and are now in talks with Lyon for Signe Bruun;

Negotiations between Manchester United and Arsenal Ladies for Alessia Russo have ended after a world-record bid for the striker was rejected.

Arsenal’s highest bid was a deal worth around £500,000 but United have reiterated they do not want to sell the striker for any price.

Marc Skinner’s side now run the risk of losing the Euro 2022 winner for nothing this summer with Russo out of contract at the end of the season.

The club and player have been in contract negotiations for months and United still wants to keep her long-term.

Russo is now free to talk to clubs outside England about a summer move and there has been interest from clubs in the United States.

The current world record for a player is around £400k when Keira Walsh moved to Barcelona from Man City in September 2022.

The forward joined Manchester United on loan on Deadline Day last January and is thought to be open to a similar move to north London.

Arsenal have until midnight to get a deal done for Bruun, who has made 29 appearances for Denmark, as it is an international transfer.