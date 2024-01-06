Football legend Mario Zagallo, a revered figure in Brazilian football, has passed away at the age of 92. Throughout his illustrious career, he achieved remarkable success, securing four World Cup titles, both as a player and a manager.

Zagallo, a talented winger, was part of the formidable Brazil team that triumphed in consecutive World Cups in 1958 and 1962, notably starting in both championship finals. His managerial prowess shone when he coached the legendary Brazilian squad that included luminaries like Pele, Jairzinho, and Carlos Alberto to glory in the 1970 tournament.

In 1994, he contributed as an assistant coach under Carlos Alberto Parreira, securing his fourth World Cup win. Zagallo also managed Brazil in the 1998 World Cup, leading the team to the final where they were defeated by hosts France.

His legacy as the first person to win the World Cup both as a player and a coach remains a testament to his remarkable achievements. His official Instagram account expressed profound sadness at the passing of this esteemed figure, describing him as a devoted family man, a professional of great triumphs, and an exemplary patriot.

Zagallo played a significant role in Brazil’s football history. As a teenager witnessing Brazil’s loss in the 1950 World Cup, he later contributed immensely to the country’s five World Cup titles. In the 1958 tournament, he scored a crucial goal in the final against Sweden, becoming an integral part of Brazil’s victory.

His impact extended beyond the pitch. He transitioned to management and orchestrated Brazil’s successes in subsequent tournaments, including the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, where Brazil’s attacking prowess under his guidance was unparalleled.

Zagallo’s distinguished career spanned both the domestic and international arenas, managing clubs and national teams across various continents. He was instrumental in guiding the United Arab Emirates to their maiden World Cup qualification in 1990.

His wife, Alcina de Castro, his companion for 57 years, preceded him in death in 2012. They shared four children together.

Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), expressed condolences, recognizing Zagallo’s legendary status and the profound loss felt by Brazilian football and its admirers.

Mario Zagallo’s remarkable contributions to football have etched an indelible mark in Brazilian football history, leaving an enduring legacy cherished by football enthusiasts worldwide.