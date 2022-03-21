The direction of the Nigeria equities market for this week seem uncertain, as capital market analysts are of the view that investors will focus on the outcome of the bond auction and the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

At a time when fresh headwinds have emerged over the health of the global economy and build-up in domestic inflationary pressures, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to hold its second meeting of the year on the ‪March 21 and 22, 2022. Financial analysts expect the Committee to examine the global economy’s health within the context of withdrawal of monetary stimulus by global central banks amid the ongoing spat between Russia and Ukraine.

“On the domestic front, short-term inflation expectations will likely discomfort committee members, particularly given the pass-through impact of elevated global energy prices on headline inflation. In our opinion, the Committee will likely lean towards an accommodative monetary policy stance predicated on the need to fully realise gains from previous policy actions geared towards boosting economic recovery. We do not expect the Committee to hike interest rates in response to the hawkish monetary policy currently adopted by global central banks,” they said.

Analysts Optimism

In the week ahead, analysts at Cordros Securities Limited believe investors will focus on the outcome of the bond auction and the MPC meeting to gain further clarity on the movement of yields in the fixed income (FI) market.

“As a result, we envisage cautious buying actions from dividend-yield-seeking investors amid intermittent profit-taking activities. Notwithstanding, we reiterate the need for positioning in only fundamentally sound stocks as the weak macro environment remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings,” they said.

Cowry Assets Management expected a bullish run in the equities market amid further releases of year-end corporate financials and dividend declarations, saying that “However, we note that investors should trade cautiously by investing in stocks with sound fundamentals in order to enjoy favorable return on investment.”

Afrinvest Limited said: “this week, we expect to see extended profit-taking in the market due to the weak sentiment.” Also, GTI Securities noted that “The Nigerian equity market wrapped up transactions for last week bearish, as investors continue to trade cautiously in response to the increased economic risks, indicated by falling yield trends in the fixed income market and the tamed movement of the ASI. We expect these mixed sentiments to overshadow market activities this week.”

Last Week’s Trading Activities

The domestic equities market last week witnessed fresh profit taking activity as investors waited on the side lines to reposition in fundamentally-sound companies.

Thus, the All-Share Index declined week-on-week (W-o-W) by 0.33 per cent to close at 47,282.67 points. Similarly, market capitalisation went down by N83 billion W-o-W to N25.483 trillion.

Amid renewed bearish sentiment, most sector gauges closed negative except for the NGX Industrial Goods indices which rose by 0.14 per cent to close at 2,116.94 points. The NGX Banking index, NGX Insurance index, NGX Consumer Goods and the NGX Oil & Gas indices shed by 0.17 per cent, 2.93 per cent, 0.43 per cent and 3.87 per cent to 443.72 points, 188.17 points, 570.78 points and 442.11 points respectively.

The market breadth for the week was negative as 21 equities appreciated in price, 45 equities depreciated in price, while 90 equities remained unchanged. P Z Cussons Nigeria led the gainers table by 17.01 per cent to close at N8.60, per share. UACN followed with a gain of 14.55 per cent to close at N12.20, while NPF Microfinance Bank went up by 10.00 per cent to close to N2.31, per share.

On the other side, Cornerstone Insurance led the decliners table by 21.62 per cent to close at 58 kobo, per share. SCOA Nigeria followed with a loss of 15.90 per cent to close at N2.38, while MRS Oil Nigeria declined by 9.96 per cent to close at N12.20, per share.

Overall, a total turnover of 2.449 billion shares worth N20.653 billion in 20,764 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.798 billion shares valued at N23.859 billion that exchanged hands last week in 22,970 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.810 billion shares valued at N11.556 billion traded in 11,233 deals; contributing 73.91 per cent and 55.96 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The ICT Industry followed with 349.937 million shares worth N4.050 billion in 1,292 deals, while the Conglomerates Industry traded a turnover of 101.523 million shares worth N548.693 million in 1,084 deals.

Trading in the top three equities; FCMB Group, ETranzact International and Fidelity Bank (measured by volume) accounted for 1.472 billion shares worth N5.064 billion in 1,006 deals, contributing 60.12 per cent and 24.52 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.