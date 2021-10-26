Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), World Bank Nigeria country director, Shubham Chaudhuri and the founding executive director, African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD), among others are expected at the Institute of Development Communication (ISDEVCOM), Nasarawa State University, Keffi, two-day international conference.

The theme of the conference is “Strategic Security and Health Communication for Sustainable Development.”

According to executive director of the institute and convener of the conference, Professor Emmanuel Dandaura, the event scheduled for October 28 to 29, 2021, at the university campus, is being held against the backdrop of the need for sustainable development, especially in developing countries like Nigeria and in Africa, which has become both imperative and urgent in view of the poor milestones so far recorded in the march towards attaining the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

In a statement signed by the chairman, Conference Organising Committee, Uzoma Onyegbadue, the ISDEVCOM ED, said the event which is the third edition, is aimed at reflecting on ways in which development communication can be strategically employed in various spheres of national life to catalyse sustainable national development by engaging stakeholders and policy makers while promoting information exchange to create positive social change.

He said while the fundamental role of communication in propelling the drive towards sustainable national development is, without doubt, grossly under-explored in Africa, development communication is however, vital in providing a guide for people to have a full understanding of their own needs, their current situation, and their options for change.

Dandaura said, “Special focus will be given to participation of government agencies and non-governmental organisations involved in youth mental health, drug abuse and control, maternal and child health, education, family planning, anti-malaria as well as advocacy and intervention for HIV and AIDS, Covid-19.”