A media expert and consultant, Mr Ahmed Sule Oyofo has condemned alleged campaign of calumny against the managing director/CEO of the Transmission Company of Nigeria TCN, Engr Sule Abdulaziz.

Oyofo in a statement yesterday said Abdulaziz has continued to drive changes, and growth in the transmission company and has recorded plethora of achievements.

He said the managing director’s achievements in projects execution and delivery, stable grid management, and human resources management have optimised personnel performance and productivity.

He said that Abdulaziz, has not only distinguished himself as a skilled human resources manager who brought industrial harmony to TCN but has equally enhanced capacity development by strategically investing in the training and retraining of staff to bridge skills gaps amongst others.

According to him, “In the past two years, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), has faced sustained criticisms from social circles, particularly on the complexities of providing consistent electricity across the nation. Efforts to counter these critiques include on-site media tours, showcasing the operational difficulties in terrains ranging from rough landscapes to insurgency-prone areas, and emphasizing the struggle against vandalism, especially in hard-to-reach locations.

“Managing the colossal responsibility of overseeing over 18,000km of high-voltage transmission lines, TCN grapples with maintaining infrastructures through disaster-prone zones. The necessity of non-conventional methods, such as ‘special procurement procedures,’ is underscored to ensure effective monitoring of the vast network.

“As TCN strives to keep the nation illuminated, policy makers face the challenge of balancing political considerations with the practicalities of managing such an extensive operation. The recent signing of a ‘Service Level Agreement’ with distribution companies signals a commitment to zero tolerance for outages, streamlining emergency repairs without the delays associated with lengthy payment procedures.

“The Procurement Act 2003, Section 43, recognizes the need for emergency procurement in the face of disasters or threats, highlighting the importance of swift actions to maintain vital structures. TCN’s responsible transmission of power from numerous generating companies to distribution companies and international customers requires meticulous decision-making, as seen in the recent incidents on December 21st and 28th, 2023, involving critical towers brought down by various factors.”

He lamented that despite TCN’s efforts to clarify actions taken, social critics persistently challenge the institution’s reputation.

He said the response to a media organisation’s allegations showcases the delicate balance between addressing misinformation and avoiding unnecessary conflict.

“The ongoing debate surrounding a potential social media bill and the National Broadcasting Commission’s role reflects the broader struggle against unethical media practices,” he added.

In response to the recent attack by an online news on the leadership of TCN, Oyofo also explained that TCN helmsman is set to provide a transparent and clear perspective on the situation.