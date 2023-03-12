A former member of House of Representatives who has been reelected to represent his Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji federal constituency of Zamfara State, Hon Aminu Sani Jaji has expressed deep sadness over the accident involving a train and a BRT bus in Ikeja, Lagos.

Jaji also condemned the killing of 29 fishermen by people suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists in the Lake Chad region of Borno state on Thursday.

The member-elect who was the House Committee on National Security and Intelligence in the 8th Assembly sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the people and Government of Lagos state over the unfortunate accident.

Jaji in a statement said , “It is unfortunate that the accident claimed lives, injured many and recorded large-scale destruction at a time like this. I sympathize with the victims, their families, and indeed the people and government of Lagos state.

“I commend Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the proactive steps he took after the accident.

“I pray that God will grant the dead eternal rest and those who sustained varying degrees of injuries quick recovery.”

On the killing of 29 fishermen in Mukdolo village in Gamboru-Ngala Local Government Area of Borno state, Hon. Jaji said it was barbaric and unacceptable, calling on the perpetrators to repent from their evil ways.

“On behalf of my constituents and family, I condemned in strong terms this unprovoked inhuman act by these elements. It is barbaric and unacceptable. I hereby call on those behind the killing to repent and desist from wasting innocent lives forthwith.

“ We can not continue like this. Life is very precious, and no human being has the right to take another life. This has to stop, and all Nigerians must rise up and condemn this in its entirety.

“My condolences to the families of the victims and the people and government of Borno state, especially His Excellency, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum over this despicable act. “