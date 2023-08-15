Messi’s Inter Miami Set For Leagues Cup Semifinals Clash Against Philadelphia Union 

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami travel to Subaru Park to take on Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup semi-finals on Tuesday, with both sides having eyes on the final to lift the coveted trophy and a place in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Philadelphia Union narrowly edged Liga MX side Queretaro in their quarter-final matchup, as Chris Donovan scored a late winner deep into stoppage time that appeared to be offside in the eyes of the visiting team’s fans.

Inter Miami made light work of Charlotte FC at home, dominating en route to a 4-0 triumph to reach the semifinal.

Miami are the surprise package of the competition. Pundits gave them little chance of success, with most suggesting that they would be one of the first teams to crash out.

However, inspired by the new arrivals, notably Messi, they have stormed into the last four.

The Herons, who are struggling as basement dwellers in the MLS, have stunningly emerged as title contenders in the Leagues Cup. Miami survived a scare from FC in the Round of 16 before crushing Charlotte FC 4-0 in the quarterfinals.

Messi reportedly received a knock to his right ankle in training on Monday, but Martino was quick to dismiss that there was anything wrong with the 2022 World Cup winner.

“I was only at a part of the session because I had a meeting afterwards and was finishing preparing, so I didn’t see exactly what happened,” said Martino in a pre-game press conference.

“But if it was something serious, I’m sure everyone would have been shocked. Since everyone was fine, I imagine nothing happened,” he added.