By Tarkaa David |

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said troops deployed for Operation HADARIN DAJI have killed an armed bandit and arrested another in police uniform along with two others.

The coordinator, Defence Media Operations Major-General John Enenche, said the troops of Forward Operating Base Shinkafi, on 17 December 2020 while on night patrol, came in contact with some armed bandits at Bakinruwa Riverside in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State and engaged the criminals who fled in disarray due to troops’ superior firepower.

He said during the encounter, one of the armed bandits was neutralized, while two of them were arrested.

Items recovered include one AK-47 rifle, and a loaded magazine

In a related development, he said troops deployed at Shinkafi on 18 December 2020 arrested one Zainab at Shinkafi town in Shinkafi Local Government of Zamfara State.

He said the suspect was found roaming the town in police uniform.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect who is from Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of the state had been defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

He said all arrested suspects were handed over to the appropriate prosecuting agency for necessary action.