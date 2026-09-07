The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mining Marshals have intensified enforcement operations across the country as part of efforts to curb illegal mining and strengthen compliance with regulations in the solid minerals sector.

The specialised enforcement unit said its teams, particularly in the South-West, were recording progress in ensuring that mining activities complied with extant laws and regulatory requirements.

Commander of the Mining Marshals, Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC) John Onoja Attah, warned operators against violating mining regulations, stressing that ignorance of the law would not shield offenders from prosecution.

“Ignorance of the law will never be an excuse. Every operator must ensure that mining activities are conducted within the ambit of the law. Those who choose to operate outside the regulatory framework will face the full weight of legal consequences,” Attah said.

He said the intensified enforcement drive was aimed not only at curbing illegal mining but also at protecting legitimate investors, improving revenue generation and addressing regulatory violations in the sector.

The Mining Marshals were established as an enforcement mechanism to support reforms in the solid minerals sector and combat illegal mining activities nationwide.

Attah said lawful, safe and sustainable mining practices were essential to unlocking the economic potential of Nigeria’s mineral resources.

The latest operations are in line with the broader reform agenda of the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, which seeks to reposition mining as a major pillar of economic diversification and national development.

The ministry has emphasised regulatory compliance, investor protection and the eradication of illegal mining as measures to improve confidence in the sector.

The NSCDC said the enforcement campaign also reflected the leadership of its Commandant General, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, OFR, whose administration has prioritised the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure.

The Corps said it had strengthened institutional support for the Mining Marshals to enhance their role in combating illegal resource exploitation and revenue leakages.

It reiterated its commitment to working with relevant regulatory agencies and stakeholders to ensure that Nigeria’s mineral wealth was harnessed in accordance with the law for the benefit of the economy and future generations.

As enforcement activities continue nationwide, the Mining Marshals warned that compliance with mining regulations was mandatory.