The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, has directed the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) to go after those calling for military takeover and truncation of democracy in Nigeria and bring them to justice.

He described those calling for the undemocratic change of government as agents of darkness and warned them to desist from their inglorious activities or face the consequences as “Government would not treat those behind it with kid gloves.”

The Minister, in a statement by the director of information in the Ministry of Defence, Henshaw Ogunike, said the call for violent change of government by the Military was absurd, preposterous and naive as “the Military has come to reality with democratic Government in Nigeria and are focused on their constitutional duty of defending the constitution.”

He added that there was no justification for anyone to contemplate for the unconstitutional change of government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Nigeria is a peaceful country where citizens enterprise, no uprising, no mass protest, and just because criminal elements attacked a warehouse and a haulage vehicle carrying food items to other parts of the country, is not enough reason for unpatriotic individuals to resort to call for military intervention which has no place in modern realities. The military is highly professionalised with good Civil-Military relationship and they are exhibiting the highest standard of professionalism with the defence of our constitution as a top priority,” he said.

He stated that some mischief makers posted viral videos and inciting statements on the media depicting a false situation and impression and encouraging the Military to truncate the constitution of which they will never do because they have been aligned with democratic culture which makes coup no longer fashionable.

He said: “Those calling for coup do not love Nigeria. Under the present Government, there will be no Military takeover of power.”

He emphasised the need for elected leaders to lead while the military fulfills its duty of protecting the constitution.

“The harbingers of this evil thought are agents of destabilization as Nigeria has a democratic Government in place and democracy is in action under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and the dividends of democracy are being delivered,” he added.

The Minister continued, “the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has provided a level playing ground for people to express themselves which is one of the pillars of democracy and fundamental human rights are being respected.

“The Ministry of Defence is warning all the propagators calling for truncation of the constitutional Government to desist from it and face the democratic reality on ground as the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle MON has directed Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) to go after the criminals and enemies of democracy and bring them to justice.”

He urged Nigerians to come together to support and keep faith with the Government of President Tinubu in his efforts at making Nigeria great.

The Minister further reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to defend the constitution and uphold democracy.