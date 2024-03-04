Minister of education, Prof Mamman Tahir, has commended Bayero University, Kano, (BUK) over its contributions to the development of the education sector.

Tahir made the commendation while inaugurating the centre for teaching, learning, reading and research development, among others in the institution.

The centres include, teaching and learning, micro teaching laboratory, department of anatomy, faculty of veterinary medicine as well as reading research development.

According to him, it is a thing of joy to see such big project being completed within a short period of time.

On his part, the institution’s vice chancellor, Prof Sagir Abbas, described the centre for teaching and learning as one of the best around the world.

He thanked the government for coming to the assistance of the institution in 2022, to ensure timely completion of the centre.

“The micro teaching is meant for taking students of education of all areas on how to manage their professional calling,” he said.