The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has endorsed Lamorde Sports and Tourism Association initiative aimed at reawakening the sporting activities in the Northern part of the country.

Malami, who pledged his support to the initiative when the association paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday in Abuja, expressed his willingness to support the association to achieve its objectives and promised to mobilize his colleagues and associates to support the project financially.

He said in addition to entertainment, sports and tourism sectors have the potential to generate employment and suppress criminality in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

AGF, who commended the initiatives of the association, reiterated the federal government’s commitment toward supporting value addition initiatives aimed at moving the nation forward.

“I deeply appreciated the NGO’s northern sports development initiative. This is the antidote against youth crime, drug abuse in the North,” he said.

The association commended the AGF for his deep interest towards the progress of the Nigerian youth with particular reference to harnessing the power of sports to fight drugs abuse and crime in the region.