The minister of state for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has called for the need for media practitioners to play the role of partners in progress with government on policies and programmes aimed at making life better for Nigerians.

The minister, who stated this while speaking with some officials of the Abuja Transportation and Aviation Correspondents Association in his office in Abuja, said the fourth estate of the realm has a key and patriotic role to play in nation building.

The special assistant, media to the minister, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, said Adegoroye, who noted that the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, and himself have enjoyed a reasonable level of support from the media since their assumption of office, added that sustaining such level of support would be of immense benefit to the ministry.

He said: “It is important for those of us in government to maintain a productive relationship with those of you in the media because of the crucial duties your profession has bestowed on you to perform. We must continue to be partners in progress for the good of our Nation.

“I do not make undue criticism of the media because I understand what journalists go through to do their job. I know the challenges you face daily and the sacrifices you make on the job and you must appreciate the dignity of your profession.

“Of course, Alhaji Sambo and I have a short period to spend here before the end of the Muhammadu Buhari administration but we both want to leave an indelible mark here and we invite you to support us in making that happen.”

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the association, Chris Agabi, said the visit was to congratulate and welcome Adegoroye to the Transportation Ministry and to establish a working relationship with the minister and his team.

Agabi, who said members of the association were willing to support the minister and add value to his activities, added that such working relationship will go a long way in bridging the gap between the government and the governed.