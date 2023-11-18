Nigeria’s umbrella body for bikers, the Superbike Clubs Association of Nigeria (SCAN), has elected a new executive to lead the association.

The election which held in Jos,the Plateau State capital saw the election of an exco made of 11 members at the annual general meeting of the association.

In a statement signed by the chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of SCAN,Mr Mustapha Ibrahim, and made available to journalists in Abuja on Friday stated that an 11-member exco was elected to lead the association in 2024.

Ibrahim stated that Mr Hussaini Misari (Ghost) was elected president; Mr David Julius (Thunderbolt) elected vice president while Mr Abdullahi Daku (Doer) was elected as secretary general.

Others are: Mr Nengar Terfa-assistant secretary general; Mr Geofrey Ojeabulu (Suspense)-treasurer; Mr Raymond Yakshut

(Rayhonest)-financial secretary and Mr Salisu Abubakar (Tangland)-welfare officer.

Also elected into the new exco include Mr Umar Abubakar

(Manager)-internal auditor; Mr Olu Abel-provost; Mr Muktar Makarfi

(Arewa)-media and publicity and Mr Dakwai Lengs as national road

captain.

The statement added that the new exco would be inaugurated in Kano on the 2nd of December, 2023.

Meanwhile, members of the association also paid a humanitarian visit to an Internal Displaced People’s (IDP) camp in Mangu local government area of Plateau State, where food items worth about N1.5m were donated

to the residents.

Some of the relief materials donated included food stuff, noodles,malt drinks. blankets, bottled water, clothes among others.

Receiving the relief materials on behalf of the IDPs, Camp

coordinator, Mr Markus Enoch Gumwesh, appreciated SCAN for the donation.He assured that the materials will be distributed equitably.