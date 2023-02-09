Residents of Kaduna State yesterday reacted differently to the Supreme Court judgement restraining the federal government and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from banning the use of the old naira notes from tomorrow.

LEADERSHIP findings in major cities in the state revealed that most respondents in Kaduna town are divided in their opinion.

One of the residents, Alhaji Umar Abubakar, a trader at popular Sheikh Abubakar Gumi Market opined that it is a welcome development, saying that in the past three days everything was in a standstill for him.

According to him, customers stopped coming and those who came purchased few materials and those who are willing to make transfers cannot because of the network problem, he therefore described the judgement as a welcome development.

Similarly, a fruit seller at the station market, Madam Ruth Auta said that the Supreme Court judgement is God’s sent rescue for the masses because of the hardship wrecked by the Naira redesign policy.

She said for four days most of her perishable goods have rotten because of low patronage.

She therefore appealed to the federal government and the apex bank to obey the judgement.

However, Mr Mohammed Abubakar is of a different opinion, saying, it is not yet uhuru despite the judgement.

He said, “The apex bank cannot be sued because the CBN Act is an independent statutory body and does not take directive from anybody including the federal government.”