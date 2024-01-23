The Department of State Services (DSS) has said the President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, who was reported to have been arrested over the creation of a vigilance group, Nomad’s Vigilante Group, is not with them.

Reacting to different inquiries, the DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, said “Bello Bodejo is not with the DSS.”

Bodejo was allegedly arrested on Tuesday at the Miyetti Allah’s head office, Tundun Maliya Cattle Market, Kilometre 22, Abuja-Keffi Expressway, Tundun-Wada, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Withesses, who commented on social media, said men believed to be DSS operatives, alongside some believed to be personnel of the Nigerian Army, stormed the Miyetti Allah’s head office close to Goshen Church, around 3:40 pm on Tuesday and drove off after arresting Bodejo at the gate.

Bodejo was allegedly arrested over fears that the creation of the Nomad’s Vigilante Group could cause violence across the country in the future.

It is alleged that the group was not registered with the security agencies a requirement before setting up a security outfit.

Recall that following the creation of the vigilante group, Bodejo had stressed that the volunteer vigilantes would strictly adhere to the country’s existing laws during their operations.

Bodejo, while speaking during inauguration in Lafia, Nasarawa State, urged the volunteer vigilantes to work in collaboration with the Police, Army, and other security agencies to ensure a more comprehensive approach to security across the 13 local councils of the state.