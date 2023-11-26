The Benue State Police Command has arrested a traditional ruler alongside 17 others for allegedly kidnapping two traders in Mchia Market, in Logo local government area of Benue State.

The Police also rescued the kidnap victims and recovered arms from the suspects.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, explained that on 23/11/2023 at about 18:00hrs, information was received at Logo Police Division that a group of bandits armed with dangerous weapons mobilised and invaded a market at Mchia, Logo LGA, and kidnapped two traders.

According to her, “upon the receipt of this information which was relayed to Police Headquarters Makurdi, the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, CP. George Chuku, ordered the deployment of tactical teams to raid the area and ensure that victims were rescued.

“On the 25/11/1023, Police team stormed a hideout and the two victims were rescued at the compound of Zaki Tule Nyam, a tax collector. The victims stated that they were held hostage and their families were given one week to source for 10million naira and pay as ransom before their release before the arrival of the Police.

“Consequently, Zaki Nyam and seventeen other suspects were arrested in the compound for further investigation. Items recovered from them include one dane gun and a matchet.”

The PPRO added that while investigation into the matter was ongoing, the Commissioner of Police enjoined the good people of Logo LGA to cooperate with Police teams sent to the area by giving them useful information for the arrest of the criminals for prosecution.