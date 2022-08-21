Renowned educationist and chairman of the Governing Council, Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu College of Education, Ihitte/Uboma, Imo State, Eze Oliver Ohanwe, has warned that the lingering crisis between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the federal government might seal the fate of both rising and future generations in the country if not resolved now.

“With the increasing tempo of insecurity and all forms of immorality and criminality ravaging the much touted giant of Africa and the most populous black nation on earth, I am afraid that the students who are the leaders of tomorrow, but who have been at home for six months now doing nothing because of the ASUU strike might become an obstacle to national development since an idle brain is the devil’s workshop,” he warned.

Eze Ohanwe who is the traditional ruler of Ihim community in Isiala Mbano Council Area, gave the warning while speaking to newsmen as he called for a fresh discussion between the two parties for speedy resolution of the impasse.

“Education is the engine of growth and any nation that toys with the education of her youths will ultimately regret it,” he said.

He added that necessary mechanisms had been put in place to make the nascent Benjamin Uwajumogu College of Education Ihitte/Uboma second to none in academic excellence in the country just as he commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for his sustained contact with the federal government to make the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education (AIFCE) a federal university of education.