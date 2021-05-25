The Ebonyi State Police Command has said that the explosion that rocked Afikpo community on Tuesday was not from a suicide bomber as initially suspected but a Mobile Police officer on special deployment to Afikpo North local government area of Ebonyi State, Mr Idi Aminu.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Loverth Odah, in a statement said that Mr. Aminu lost his life in an accidental hand grenade explosion.

She explained that the MOPOL Inspector mistakenly hit the lead of his grenade which was hanging on his waist with his elbow resulting in the deadly explosion.

She noted that the police officer was an operative of MOPOL 32 and not a suicide bomber, adding that his remains had been evacuated to a mortuary.

Meanwhile, on the accidental discharge at the old Government House gate Abakaliki, the PPRO said that though a bullet accidentally fired from an AK47 rifle when police officers posted to the gate were cleaning their firearms, it didn’t hurt or kill any of them.

Similarly, the Ebonyi State government on Tuesday said that henceforth, there will be no procession in whatever guise in the state at any point in time.

In a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barr Uchenna Orji, he said that the state government have also banned any mass gathering except in essential service centres.

Barr. Orji noted that the ban was in view of the development in the tactics and dimensions adopted by criminal elements in their attacks on public facilities in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the ban on movement into and out of the State from 8pm to 6am was still in force, adding that security agencies and Ebubeagu security operatives have been detailed to enforce all restriction orders issued by the state government.

“Members of the public are enjoined to give our security agencies and Ebubeagu useful information on the activities of criminal elements anywhere in the state,” he added.