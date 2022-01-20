Many foreign countries, including Northern Ireland, Morocco and Tunisia, are expected to participate in the forthcoming 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair in Kaduna State. The fair will commence on February 26, 2022.

This was revealed when management of the Kaduna State Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADCCIMA) paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of LEADERSHIP Group Limited in Abuja yesterday.

KADCCIMA’s director-general, Usman Sanlawa said apart from those countries, others expected at the fair are Pakistan, Bangladesh, India and neighbouring West African countries like Ghana, Gambia, Niger, Mali, Senegal, and Egypt, who are regular participants at the fair.

According to him, the Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, had assured of his readiness to provide all the necessary security cover for the event.

“Security is being beefed up for the upcoming event. We are in touch with all the security apparatuses in the state, so we are on top of it. We are expecting no fewer than 600 exhibitors, both foreign and local,” he said, adding that the highlight of the exhibition will be the Trade Fair Seminar.

“It’s one of the flagship events that attracts quite a number of visitors within the country because of the issue for discussion.

“Then we have a roundtable on blue economy. In this part of the country, when you say blue economy, they think it’s for only those near the ocean, forgetting that we also have riverine areas in the north. We have some coastal areas and there are quite a number of economic activities that are going on.

“Just recently, the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria also constituted a committee on blue economy. So we are thinking ahead to make sure that our members of the business committee in the north are sensitised and informed of the opportunities found there,” he said.

The KADCCIMA director-general further said the whole essence of the trade fair was to promote goods and services, new technologies, new innovations, and not necessarily about making money.

Earlier, the president, KADCCIMA, Suleiman Aliyu, said the theme for the exhibition slated for February 26, 2022 and March 6, 2022, is: “Restrategising Nigeria’s Economy for Global Competitiveness.”

He said his team was at LEADERSHIP’s corporate headquarters, Abuja, to seek some areas of support and partnerships with the media organisation.

In his response, the editor-in-chief, LEADERSHIP Group, Azu Ishiekwene, thanked the KADCCIMA team for extending its hand of partnership and collaboration to the organisation, while pledging his support for the fair.

He said the media organisation, especially its late founding chairman, had a history of long standing cordial relationship with Kaduna State, and so would provide media support to the fair.

“In the last couple of years, I have monitored the events and I have seen qualitative progress and improvement in terms of participation and impact of the trade fair.

“Not only will we provide day-to-day reports on the paper, but we’ll also provide live feeds and reports of the event to ensure it gets optimal exposure and benefits it deserves,” he said.