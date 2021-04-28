BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

Makers of Mortein insecticide brand, Reckitt Nigeria, has partnered Ogun State government and the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) to educate and raise awareness on malaria prevention in the country.

According to the company, the brand kick started the ‘Mortein Fight to End Malaria’ campaign in continuation of its fight against malaria and as part of activities marking this year’s World Malaria Day.

According to a report by the United Nations on Child Mortality Education, 91,250 children under the age of 5 die of malaria each year while 60 per cent of people who visit the hospital are diagnosed with malaria even as four out of five people are at risk of contracting malaria in Nigeria.

The partnership with Ogun State was announced at a joint press briefing by the Ogun State ministry of health and Reckitt to commemorate the 2021 World Malaria Day (WMD) held at the state’s ministry of health in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Marketing director of Reckitt Nigeria, Mr Tanzim Rezwan, said the community engagement and collaborations are part of numerous purpose driven initiatives by Mortein to stem the prevalence of malaria scourge in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

According to him, Mortein, as a leading global insecticide brand, works on a mission to enable and empower our consumers with knowledge and expert solutions to rid themselves of vector borne diseases such as malaria.

In her remarks, commissioner for health in Ogun State, Dr. Tomi Coker, represented by the permanent secretary, ministry of health, Dr. Ayinde Adesanya, expressed appreciation to all partners to ensure that proven interventions are deployed towards Malaria elimination in the state.