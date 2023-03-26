Burning of spent tyres has been described as an “environmental pollution” that is harmful to health and so manufacturers have been advised to devise a means to re-use them under extended producer responsibility.

This was made known at a two-day training organised by Automobile and Touring Club of Nigeria (ATCN), a nongovernmental organization that promotes motorsports and safe use of roads in Nigeria, in Abuja between 24-25 of March, 2023, at Cyprian Ekwensi Centre for Arts and Culture, Abuja.

Over 200 participants were also trained on how to create wealth by engaging in used or spent tyres business for re-use instead of burning them.

The training drew participants from the civil service, private companies and organisations, as well as entrepreneurs.

Mr. Ishaku Bamayi, the president of ATCN, stated that, “The theme of the two-day training programme is Applying Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Principles to Automobile Waste: Emphasis on Spent Tyre and it is supported by the Federation of International De L’Automobile (FIA) under Sustainable Mobility Advocacy.

“As we we all know, burning of tyres creates environmental pollution and health hazards”, he stated adding that, “This event is therefore designed to create awareness on environmental concerns about burning of spent tyres.

Engr. Chukwudi, an assistant director, plastic sector in the National Environmental Standards and Regulatory Agency (NESREA) who took the first training session said “the essence of applying EPR is not only to control and manage solid waste but to also engage manufacturers to ensure a policy action on how to re-use spent tyres instead of burning them and polluting the environment”.

Alhaji Ibrahim Umar, president of Association of Erudite Entrepreneurs of Nigeria, applauded the organisers of the event describing it as “timely” adding that, “This advocacy helps us to understand that Tyre burning is a problem in terms.of environmental hazards”.

The managing director of Used Tyres Producers Responsibility Organisation of Nigeria (UT-PRON), Hon. Billy Nwoye, charged the participants to ensure that they take advantage of the entrepreneurial opportunities and tips the training would give to them.

Mr. Moses Daniel, the principal technical officer of the VIO, while commending ATCN for the advocacy programme encouraged “participants and stakeholders to join the advocacy campaign to reach more Nigerians” because road safety depends on good or bad tyres.