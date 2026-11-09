Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho has been named LaLiga’s Coach of the Month for October, the league announced Monday on its official website.

LaLiga said Mourinho received the LALIGA EA SPORTS Manager of the Month award for October 2026/27 after guiding Real Madrid through an unbeaten — and perfect — month.

The league noted that Real Madrid won every match they played in October, with the 2-1 El Clásico victory over Barcelona serving as the highlight. Before that win, Madrid also beat Villarreal 1-0 and Sevilla 4-1.

According to LaLiga, the award recognises Mourinho’s leadership and Real Madrid’s strong form throughout the month. It is the first time this season that Mourinho has won the category.

Mourinho succeeds Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, who took the September award. In the final vote, Mourinho beat Real Sociedad’s Pellegrino Matarazzo and Atlético Madrid’s Diego Pablo Simeone.