The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it needs 87.4 million dollars to combat the current mpox outbreak.

The global health body said on Tuesday that the fund would be used to implement critical activities outlined in the global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP), which was released on August 26.

It said, “The SPRP is a comprehensive framework developed by WHO to guide global response to Mpox, emphasising surveillance, research, equitable access to medical countermeasures and community empowerment.

“Following the declaration of a global emergency on Aug.14, WHO needs 87.4 million dollars over six months (September 2024 to February 2025) to work with countries, partners and other stakeholders to stop the current outbreak of mpox.”

The organisation said the required funds will be used across WHO headquarters and regional and country offices to coordinate the responses, provide technical assistance, run operations and deliver medical supplies.

It called for donors’ support in funding the full extent of the Mpox response to prevent further spread and protect those at risk, emphasising that to combat the outbreak, strategic vaccination efforts will target high-risk individuals.