MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN) said its public offer recorded 139.47 per cent oversubscribed.

The company also said, 114,938 new Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) accounts were created representing new market participants, approximately 76 per cent of successful applicants via digital platform are women, and 85 per cent are under age 40.

The Series one offer for sale of 575 million shares held by the MTN Group in MTN Nigeria to Nigerian investors has been successfully completed. The offer was implemented by way of a bookbuild to qualified institutional investors and a fixed price offer to retail investors.

The offer was oversubscribed with valid applications for a total of 801.97 million units, leading to the activation of the approved 15 per cent over-subscription clause of an additional 86.25 million MTN Nigeria shares. In all, 661.25 million MTN Nigeria shares were allotted.

A total of 126,720 retail investors submitted valid applications and received full allotment; and institutional investors, including, pension funds, insurance companies, asset managers, corporates, and foreign portfolio investors that participated in the bookbuild were allotted 72.09 per cent of their applications.

Following the successful completion of the offer, MTN group’s shareholding in MTN Nigeria reduced by 3.25 percentage points, from 78.83 per cent to 75.58 per cent.

The CEO of MTN Group, Ralph Mupita said: “we are pleased that this Offer has given so many Nigerians the opportunity to become owners of MTN Nigeria. With over 6.6 million Nigerians directly or indirectly becoming shareholders in MTN Nigeria, the objective of broadening the shareholder base, and creating shared value has been achieved.

“We are proud that our Offer was the first Nigerian public offer to use the digital application platform, Primary Offer, which enabled wider investor participation across Nigeria. We remain committed to playing our humble role in driving digital and financial inclusion in Nigeria over the medium.”

Speaking on the Offer, CEO of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola said: “we are pleased with the level of digital innovation we championed with this offer with the active collaboration of our lead issuing house and the various regulatory bodies. Deepening retail participation in Nigeria’s capital markets is a process, and we are off to a great start, demonstrating the role digital platforms can play in expanding access.”

The CEO of Nigerian Exchange Limited, Temi Popoola stated that, “in the NGX era, we are resolute in our commitment to democratize finance in Nigeria in order to ensure every type of investor has access to public markets where they can invest in companies they believe in and reap value.

“With the digitised MTN Nigeria offering, we have made a tremendous stride in our plans for a full digital transformation of the Nigerian capital markets and we look forward to building on this.”

The CEO of CSCS, Haruna Jalo-Waziri noted that, “we are excited to be part of the innovation brought by the Offer, which afforded the successful launch of Primary Offer digital application platform.

“This further buttresses the necessity for digital transformation, allowing market access for all categories of investors, including institutional and retail investors within and outside of the country.”