An Ilorin- based popular musician and dadakuada exponent, King Jaigbade Alao is dead.

Alao, a great musician of Ilorin descent died in the early hours of Monday at the age of 121.

He has been buried at his Anifowose residence in Ilorin, the state capital.

One of the children of the deceased, Hon. Jaigbade broke the news of the musician’s death in a statement issued in Ilorin on Monday.

The statement reads:” With great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather, the Ilorin based veteran music legend, King (Alhaji) Jaigbade Alao.

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with the family of the late musician, praying to God to grant him al-jannah Firdaus and comfort the family.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kwara State, I send our condolences to the family of Alhaji Jaigbade Alao and all lovers of his inimitable Dadakuada music worldwide. Alhaji Jaigbade was a legend whose mastery of his genre of music projected the state positively.

“He was also a community leader in his own right. His death has created a void in the chain of great mentors for younger ones who took to his genre of dadakuada music. We beseech Allah to forgive him and grant him Al-jannah Firdaus,” the governor said in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

The dadakuada crooner was among the statesmen that the Kwara State Government recently honoured in the maiden edition of its lifetime achievement awards dedicated to different personalities who served or contributed to the development of the state or the country at various levels or sectors.