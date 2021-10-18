Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has said his administration’s four-point service agenda will take the state to greater heights.

The governor who spoke through his chief of staff, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi, at the 32nd anniversary thanksgiving service of the Victory International Church, Rehoboth Cathedral, Oluyole Estate, Ibadan, on Sunday, said his administration would always target infrastructural development and economic expansion.

He also said Oyo remains the safest state in Nigeria, adding that his administration would not rest on its oars by remaining vigilant.

According to him, his administration had already awarded contracts for the construction of 299 model primary healthcare centres in an equal number of electoral wards across the state.

Makinde said the dream of his government is to have a model primary healthcare centre in each of the 351 electoral wards across the state tot improve healthcare facilities in the state.

The governor expressed his appreciation to religious leaders, whom he said prayed and fellowshipped with him before his election and also went out to vote for him to eventually make him the governor of the state.

Makinde said he remained grateful to many in the “body of Christ” who have been supporting him with prayers and pieces of advice since he became governor.

“You have done all of these to ensure we get things right because to govern is not an easy task, let alone governing a state like Oyo. So, we appreciate the Body of Christ. We appreciate the Bishop (Taiwo Adelakun) and all the brethren for their support and understanding because everybody wants things to move at a supersonic speed.’’