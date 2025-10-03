Former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor (retd.), has clarified that his newly launched book on Nigeria’s fight against Boko Haram insurgency was not aimed at indicting anyone but rather at sparking a national reflection on the country’s security journey.

Irabor made this known on Friday during the public presentation of his book, ‘Scars: Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum’, held in Abuja.

“’Scars, the Journey, and Boko Haram Conundrum’ is not an indictment; it is a national soul-searching presentation. It is an awakening reality to either act dutifully for progress, or do nothing and turn towards extinction,” the retired general said.

He described the work as an “awakening reality” meant to encourage conversations that would generate credible solutions to Nigeria’s security challenges.

“The account in this book is the painful truth as I see it. It is my hope that it will elicit a national conversation aimed at focusing attention on credible solutions to the challenges. As we unveil this book, I invite you to join me on a journey of reflection, empathy, and hope,” Irabor added.

The former Defence Chief stressed that the book should serve as a tool for Nigerians to reflect on past experiences and renew commitment to justice, equity, and peace. He urged the nation not to forget the victims of Boko Haram’s atrocities but to learn vital lessons from the collective struggle against insurgency.

Irabor also revealed that proceeds from the book would be channelled to schools and hospitals that he and his family continue to support.

“For me, this book is not a narrative; it is a call for sustained hope and optimism. Scars is quite optimistic that collectively, we can turn our scars into victories of nationhood,” he said.

The event was attended by prominent dignitaries, including former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, as well as serving and former service chiefs, governors, clerics and traditional rulers.

In his remarks, Obasanjo lamented the enduring impact of Boko Haram on Nigeria, noting that the insurgency had become entrenched in the country’s daily life.

Former President Jonathan, on his part, revealed that during his administration, Boko Haram insurgents once nominated the then General Muhammadu Buhari as their preferred negotiator in peace talks. He noted that his government had tried multiple committees and approaches to end the insurgency, but the crisis proved more complex than often portrayed.