By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Ejike Ejike |

The acting inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba had said that tackling internal security is his main challenge.

The IGP, who stated this during the handing over ceremony at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, said, “The task of restoring the primacy of the Nigeria police in the internal security architecture of the country is the main challenge ahead of us.

“It is, however, a task that I am convinced we can surmount if we resolve as a people to partner and present a common front against the subversive and criminal elements who are the common enemies of our nation.”

While promising a better police force, the acting IGP also said, “I am mindful of the yearnings of Nigerians for a policing system that will not only assure them of their safety, but treat them with civility and hold their human rights sacred. I promise to provide the highest possible level of professional and responsive leadership to meet this deserved aspiration.

“However, I call on the citizens to change their mindsets and be prepared to work with us in the interest of community safety and national security.”

Speaking on his appointment, the IGP said: “It is a call to national duty, particularly, at this critical time that our nation is experiencing increasingly complex and pervasive security threats occasioned by terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, secessionist agitation and sundry highly organized crimes.

“Much as the challenge of leading the Force to address these threats in the shortest possible time frame, restore security order, and return our beloved nation to the path of national unity may appear daunting, I am inspired by the fact that from my extensive years of service, I can confidently say that the Nigeria Police is endowed with some of the finest, courageous and patriotic officers who, undoubtedly, shall support me to advance the internal security vision of Mr. President.”

Osinbajo Charges Acting IGP To Address Security Challenges Speedily

Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has charged the new acting Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, to urgently commence addressing the myriad security challenges facing the nation.

The vice president gave the charge yesterday while decorating the new acting IGP with his new rank at the State House, Abuja.

Osinbajo told him to rebuild the broken bridges of trust between the police and public in order to regain the confidence of the citizenry.

He, however, reminded him that he was taking office at one of the most critical periods in Nigerian history, when the country is facing multiple threats to its peace, security and cohesion.

“IG, you are assuming office at a very turbulent time in the life of our people. There are multiple threats to law, order and public safety. The rule of law enforcement, in particular that of the police force as the primary agency charged with maintaining law and order, has never been more important.

“The challenges before you are indeed onerous and will test your mettle, the organisation you are leading is one that is itself facing several challenges. Your officers work still in extremely difficult conditions and some face the threat of physical harm by terrorists, hostile non-state actors, while in the line of duty, but they have lived up to expectations,”he said.

“There is no question at all that there is a lot that needs to be done. There is a lot of work that needs to be done under your leadership. The police must now rebuild in some ways all the broken bridges of trust to the public and regain the confidence of the citizenry.

“This is an ongoing challenge, it’s an ongoing task that the police force and all of the senior members of the police force must take on as a responsibility, that of the continual process of building trust with the Nigerian people.

“One of the ways you can do this is by implementing the community policing policy, which had already taken off, and reconceptualizing policing as a task carried out in partnership with local communities and by officers who are members of these localities.

“To meet today’s challenges, you must stamp out the excesses and abuses and the culture of impunity, demonstrated by some elements of the force, which provoke public outrage against the institution.

“In short, your mission is nothing less than the restoration of dignity and high repute of the policing profession and the continuous oiling of that machinery of the police force that enables it to be one that is respected by the populace and by the international community.

Until his appointment, Usman was a deputy inspector-general, DIG of Police and will be in acting capacity pending his confirmation by the senate.