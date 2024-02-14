Nigerian footballer, Luqman Gilmore, who plays for Armenian Premier League club,Urartu Yeravan FC, has revealed his ultimate goal of representing the Super Eagles on the international stage.

Gilmore played for AACC FC Ikorodu, Lagos,where his excellent performance on the pitch earned him a move abroad.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Sports, Gilmore who is relishing his new club side in Armenia, said he is yet to make his debut for the club, but is looking forward to play in the tactically sound and fast paced league.

He said, “Every football player’s dream is to represent their country and I’m no exception. I would like to play for the super eagles someday, if I get called up.I haven’t been called up to the national team but I was with the U-17 and U-23 teams respectively.”

‘The experience was great and there are no words to describe it, I felt proud to represent my country and make my family proud.

The defensive midfielder said his main focus at the moment is to help his club replicate the success they enjoyed last season.

“My team did the double last season, winning the league and being crowned cup champions, so we aim to achieve the same this season. We are 14 points behind first place now but we will fight till the end. “He said.