Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has declared former governors of the state as looters and threatened to expose them if they continue to criticise his administration.

El-Rufai alleged that the former governors during their tenures milked the treasury dry and took the stolen public funds abroad.

The governor during a Hausa interview session on KSMC Radio yesterday, warned that if his predecessors continue to talk, he would have no choice but to tell the world how they looted the money meant for development and ferried some to the United Arab Emirate (UAE) and other metropolitan capitals of Europe and America where they allegedly acquired properties.

The governor also alleged that one of the former governors was complicit in a missing N500 million contract to reconstruct the popular Waff Road, as nothing was done on the road until he came into office and turned the road into a dual carriageway. “They looted the money, the person they gave the Waff Road contract is dead,” he said.

El-Rufai, however, singled out former Vice President Namadi Sambo who as the governor of Kaduna State, started a 300-bed specialist hospital in Kaduna but couldn’t complete the project due to the political exigencies that took him to Aguda House in Abuja.

“They are all looters; I know how they were before and look at their current status. One has built a big mansion in Kaduna at Jabi.

“I challenge anybody who has knowledge of our government collecting 10 percent commission from contractors. But these people were collecting 10 percent commission.

“I am a quantity surveyor, I know the quality of work they have done,” El-Rufai said.