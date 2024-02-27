The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested the second wanted kidnap kingpin terrorising the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Samaila Wakili Fafa, a.k.a Habu Ibrahim.

Recall that Samaila was one of the two kingpins declared wanted and had N20million bounty placed on their heads by the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, two weeks ago.

LEADERSHIP reports that the first kingpin, Saidu Abdulkadir, a.k.a Dahiru Adamu, had already been arrested few days after the announcement of the bounty.

Confirming the arrest on Tuesday, FCT Police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said: “the operatives of the FCT Police Command, in a continued effort against banditry in FCT and its environs, on February 24, 2024 at about 7:05 PM, acting on credible intelligence, stormed Sardauna Forest, Toto, Nasarawa State and arrested Samaila Wakili Fafa A.K.A Habu Ibrahim, a kidnap kingpin who has been on the wanted list of the command for a long time and bounty placed on his head by the Hon. minister, FCT.

“The suspect is one of the two kidnappers the Honorable Minister FCT placed bounty on, as the other one namely Saidu Abdulkadir A.K.A Dahiru Adamu, had earlier been arrested by the command.

“He confessed that his syndicate masterminded and executed several kidnappings in FCT and its environs, including the abduction of Barr. Chris Agidy, the legal aide to Senator Ned Nwoko and Mr Sunday Yahaya Zakwai, the district head of Ketti Village, who were later killed by them.

“Samaila Wakili further led police operatives to where the remains of Barr. Agidy is. The remains was recovered and deposited in Gwagwalada General Hospital.”

The Police further said while investigation was still ongoing, the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Ben Igweh, wished to reiterate his unflinching commitment to combat crime and criminality in all its manifestations and to ensure safety of residents.

He equally urged residents of the Territory to report suspicious activities through the following emergency lines; 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883; PCB: 09022222352.