N500bn For Palliatives

In a recent move that eerily echoes past decisions, President Bola Tinubu sought approval from the National Assembly for an $800 million loan and an additional N500 billion palliative for the removal of petrol subsidy.

We recall that in his inauguration speech, President Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidy. However, this decision has resulted in an unprecedented surge in the prices of goods and services across the country.

Undoubtedly, the sharp increase in commodity prices is having a detrimental impact on individuals who are already grappling with financial hardships and trying to make ends meet.

It is important to note that we had previously on this page expressed support for the removal of fuel subsidy, as we believed that maintaining it was no longer a sustainable option.

However, in the considered opinion of this newspaper, while it is essential to address the economic challenges facing our nation, it is disheartening to witness the repetition of failed strategies that have not worked in the past.

Going by reports, the federal government plans to pay N8000 to 12 million Nigerians for six months to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy .